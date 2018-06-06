HNA celebrates 23rd year with Swing Town Band

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association will meet Wednesday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the gazebo on Springfield Avenue next to the Hilton Library in Maplewood to celebrate its 23rd anniversary. Anniversary cake and drinks will be served; wear your dancing shoes for an evening of swing music with Maplewood’s Swing Town Band. Bring a chair or blanket, too. Everyone is welcome. The celebration is free and open to the public. In case of rain, the celebration will be held at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood.