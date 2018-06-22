Family fun night at SOVUMC

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Looking for a place to bring your family and have some wholesome fun and light refreshments? On Friday, June 29, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., look no further than South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church, 150 South Orange Ave. in South Orange. The church will celebrate the beginning of summer with age-appropriate board games and snacks.

Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is charged. Enter the church via the side door off the parking lot. The handicapped ramp is off Prospect Street; bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible. Everyone is welcome.