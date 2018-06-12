JCHC events in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Village Apartments of the Jewish Federation, a senior living community in South Orange, invites older adults to join residents for the following programs at no charge:

on Tuesday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m., learn about weight management and living a healthier lifestyle with Jackie Philbin;

on Tuesday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m., art lecturer Judy Ebright will present “Children in Art”;

every Wednesday at 2 p.m., join the current events discussion group; and

every Wednesday at 4 p.m., get stitchy with the knitting club.

Village Apartments is located at 110 Vose Ave. in the heart of South Orange Village. Those wishing to attend are asked to call site manager Cheryl Kasye at 973-763-0999. For more information, visit www.jchcorp.org.