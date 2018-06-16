Student Leadership Institute in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The township of South Orange Village offering students the opportunity to learn and practice leadership skills in the areas of local government and civic engagement where they will interact with a variety of elected officials, municipal departments and community leaders.

The Student Leadership Institute is a two-week commitment, starting Monday, July 16, and ending Friday, July 27. Participants are expected to arrive at designated locations in town for programs and activities between 1 and 4:30 p.m. during the weekday.

The SLI is open to rising eighth- through 10th-grade students residing in South Orange. The program is capped at 25 students. Prior leadership roles are not required; rather, a demonstrated interest in improving the community, including the lives of others, and a desire to develop personal leadership and team building skills are desired. There is no cost to participate.

For its inaugural year, the Student Leadership Institute will be broken into two parts. Week 1 will be “The Who, What, Why of Local Government and Municipal Operations.” Students will kick off the week learning about local governance from elected officials and visit a variety of village departments where they will meet directors and support staff, understand the operations that are performed and why these are necessary for the community. Focus areas will be leadership and governance; public safety; recreation, cultural affairs and the arts; environment and sustainability; and business and economic development.

Week 2 will be “Civic Engagement and Servant Leadership.” In partnership with YouthNet, students will actively participate in meaningful community service activities led by community-based organizations and nonprofits. Week 2 is intended to challenge and inspire students to be responsible citizens by exposing them to myriad opportunities to strengthen their communities through servant leadership.

Upon successful completion of the program, students and their families will be invited to an awards program the evening of Friday, July 27, where the Class of 2018 will receive framed certificates and present what they learned during the course of the program. Learn more and apply at http://www.southorange.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1245.