MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., at DeHart Park, the Maplewood Police Department will host the 35th annual National Night Out event. If there are any residents or business owners who would like to take part in the event or make a contribution to the evening, your participation will help make the night a success.

Contact MPD Detective Sgt. Michael Palmerezzi at 973-762-3400, ext. 7913, or at mpalmerezzi@twp.maplewood.nj.us.