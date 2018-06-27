Seton Hall nursing students do community service at SAGE Eldercare

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — A group of student nurses from Seton Hall University spent a morning at SAGE Eldercare in mid-June as part of a community service program. This is the fourth year SAGE has hosted a group of seniors from the university. The student nurses spent the morning interacting with clients from SAGE’s Spend-A-Day Adult Day Health Center doing physical assessments including checking vital signs and weight.

“This program is so important because medical day care is still relatively new,” said Marilyn Campbell, SAGE’s director of nursing. “The goal of our program is to assist families and clients so they may remain living at home. The students are learning the unique role nurses play in this type of setting.”

The students will return in the autumn to present a program on nutrition to SAGE clients. In the past they have presented topics covering exercise, diabetes and fall prevention.

Photos Courtesy of Cindy Potters