Girls on the Run participate in Florham Park Jaycees 5K

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Girls on the Run New Jersey East participants from Essex, Morris and Union counties ran to the finish in the 22nd annual Florham Park Jaycees 5K on Saturday, June 9.

Girls on the Run inspires girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Trained coaches lead small teams through a research-based curriculum that includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Over the course of the 10-week program, girls in grades three through eight develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event.

“I never liked to run before, but Girls on the Run is helping me understand how to be healthy, so now I can run with my friends, and it’s really fun,” said Esme, who recently completed her second season of Girls on the Run at Nutley’s Yanticaw Park.

Girls on the Run NJ East is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which has a network of more than 225 councils across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Girls on the Run NJ East was established in 2000 to serve Essex and Union counties and has since grown to include Morris, Mercer and Burlington counties.

Increased connection and community impact are natural outgrowths of the program and benefit all involved.

“The relationships my daughter has developed — with her friends in Girls on the Run and her amazing coaches — are such a joy for me to see and the day of the 5K it all came together,” GOTR parent Angie Argabrite said. “I’m so grateful for this organization.”

Girls on the Run’s mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. For more information and fall registration, visit www.girlsontherunnj.org.

Photos Courtesy of Lori Kapferer