Saber publishes book on ways to ask for charity

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Brian Saber, founder of Asking Matters, an online resource on asking, recently released “Asking Styles: Revolutionize Your Fundraising,” based around his company’s concept. The book makes the case that fundraisers must be themselves to be successful and shows fundraisers how to use their “Asking Style” throughout the fundraising process.

“This could become one of the most important books in our field,” said Jerry Panas, founder of Jerold Panas, Linzy & Partners, in a press release. “It is a breakthrough methodology that really works. It will make you successful.”

In the book, Saber first makes the case for asking face-to-face and analyzes why the task is so daunting to many. He then shares the methodology behind the “Asking Styles” before showing readers how to apply their own style throughout the asking process. He closes with three chapters devoted to how those of various styles interact in the context of a board of directors, a team of staff and among donors themselves.