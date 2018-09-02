TSTI invites public to High Holy Day services for children

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, the Reform synagogue in South Orange, invites area residents to enjoy family-friendly services for the High Holy Days, designed for young children with their parents or grandparents. These afternoon services, which are open to all, incorporate song with prayers and age-appropriate stories. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Temple membership is not required to attend.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, “Come as You Are” Erev Rosh Hashanah service at 5:30 p.m. Join TSTI members for this fun, casual intergenerational celebration of the new year, with songs and the High Holy Day band. Service will be held on the TSTI lawn, weather permitting; bring a picnic blanket to sit on.

On Monday, Sept. 10, Rosh Hashanah family service at 2:15 p.m. and tashlich service at 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to join the community immediately after the family service for tashlich at the South Orange Duck Pond off Ridgewood Road. There will be a brief service of song and reflection, and the group will toss small stones into the water to symbolize casting away the past year. Bring a picnic blanket and refreshments to celebrate the beginning of the new year together.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, Yom Kippur family service at 2:15 p.m.

TSTI is located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange. For more information, visit www.tsti.org.