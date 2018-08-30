Greenhouse space available to Maplewood residents for 2018-19 season

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Applications for rental space in the Rahner Greenhouse will be received in the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley St., on Thursday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. Doors to the Town Hall Meeting Room will be opened at 4 p.m. The allocation of spaces will be made in the order in which applicants arrive and sign in.

The greenhouse spaces are available to Maplewood residents only, and only one space is allowed for each household. Application forms will be available upon arrival. The forms must be signed by the applicant and accompanied by cash or a check made out to the “Township of Maplewood” in the amount of $30. If you are unable to make the signup time personally, a substitute is acceptable. Be prepared to complete the application and submit the fee during the signup hour.

If you cannot make it to the Town Hall signup, a payment and application can be made in person to the Department of Public Works office, 359 Boyden Ave., beginning Monday, Sept. 11, at noon until all the bench spaces are assigned. For more information, contact greenhouse@maplewoodgardenclub.org.