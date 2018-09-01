Mark your calendar for good health

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Take advantage of a free opportunity to reduce your risk of some health problems. The South Orange Health Department will hold its 12th annual free health fair on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Orange Fire House, 56 Sloan St.

No-cost health screenings and informational tables will cover topics such as hearing, spinal check, blood donations, reiki, Himalayan bowls for deep relaxation and stress relief, and facial skin.

In addition, there will be screenings and information tables for osteoporosis; stroke risk assessment including blood pressure, glucose, total cholesterol, HDL , triglycerides and LDL; kinesiology with allergy-muscle testing; nutrition education; and injury prevention. Free children’s screenings will include a capillary lead test and child ID kits including dental X-ray, photograph, fingerprint and write-up.

For more information, contact the South Orange Health Department at 973-378-7715, ext. 7710.