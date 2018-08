This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Public Library’s VolunTEEN program kicked off with motivational speaker and Columbia High School graduate Coobee Darcelin, third row, far left.

The VolunTEENS are running their summer food drive through Aug. 31 to benefit local food pantries through Meeting Emergency Needs with Dignity. Non-perishable low-salt food can be dropped at the library.

Photos Courtesy of Melissa Kopecky