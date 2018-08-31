Find peace in the park with Maplewood Meditates

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Do you want to attain clarity, feel less stressed, tap into your innate creativity, sleep better, become more focused and productive, and have greater health and wellness in your life? If so, then beginning a practice of meditation can be the place to start. Anne Sussman and Kate Smith will lead a free 20-minute meditation and sound bath on Friday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Park Amphitheater at the corner of Oakview Avenue and Dunnell Road.

This community meditation is the perfect opportunity to come see what this calming practice is all about. Deepak Chopra says, “Even though meditation is an individual practice at heart, the resonance effect of doing it in groups makes the meditation more profound personally and socially.”

Register for this free event at https://www.facebook.com/maplewoodmeditates/. No prior meditation experience is necessary. Bring blankets, chairs or cushions to be comfortable while seated.