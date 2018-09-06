Symposium on modern slavery coming to SHU

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — “Modern Slavery in Our Lives,” a symposium sponsored by Seton Hall University’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations, The New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking, The International Justice Project and the Slave-Free Community Project, will take place Thursday, Sept. 20, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in Bethany Hall on Seton Hall’s South Orange campus.

There are more than 25,000,000 human beings in forced labor across the globe. The symposium — the goal of which is to bring awareness to the issue of modern slavery — will offer a venue for distinguished guests and experts to discuss the facts of this crisis and solutions to it.

“On Sept. 20 we will explore how modern slavery touches all our lives through ordinary products such as chocolate, cars and cell phones,” said Bob Boneberg, coordinator of the Slave-Free Community Project. “Through presentations by experts in the field and public discussion, we will examine the nature of this continuing crime against humanity and what we all can do to stop it.”

The event will include a keynote speech by Elise Groulx, international human rights and criminal law attorney; an expert panel moderated by Raymond Brown, partner at Greenbaum Rowe Smith Davis Counselors at Law LLP and co-founder of the International Justice Project; and a question-and-answer session with the audience.

Groulx has had a long career as a criminal defense lawyer in Montreal and is well known for her work in connection with the International Criminal Court. Groulx advises corporations on human rights risks in their strategic projects and supply chains. A recognized expert in international criminal law, Groulx also assists businesses in assessing the legal risks of operating in fragile states and conflict zones. Groulx advises corporations, law firms and other organizations in the United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom and various Spanish-speaking countries.

After her speech, Groulx will join a panel with Elizabeth Maudlin, policy director for Centro de los Derechos del Migrante; Mary Beth Gallagher, executive director of the Tri-State Coalition for Responsible Investment; Kabili Tayari, former deputy mayor for Jersey City; and Robert Boneberg, coordinator for the Slave-Free Community Project.

This is a free event and is open to the public. To reserve a seat, visit www.njhumantrafficking.org.

Seton Hall University is located at 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange.