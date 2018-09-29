Exploring Paterson’s Great Falls

PATERSON, NJ — Join the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School on a tour of the Passaic River Great Falls in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The tour, led by Kirk Barrett, former director of the Passaic River Institute of Montclair State University, will meet at the Great Falls Historic District Visitors & Cultural Center, 65 McBride Ave. in Paterson.

One of the nation’s largest waterfalls, the Great Falls of the Passaic River in Paterson is also a hotbed of history. Enjoy tales of Alexander Hamilton, the Industrial Revolution, the labor movement and the vital contributions of immigrants as you take in the spectacular scenery. A National Historical Park, the Great Falls has been recently relandscaped to provide amazing views.

Attendance is charged. For more information, call 973-378-7620 or visit www.somadultschool.org.