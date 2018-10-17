MeToo, a year later

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — More than just a hashtag, the #MeToo Movement has become a global phenomenon. What has happened in the months since this powerful movement took the world by storm? As part of the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School fall lecture series, Joanne Lipman, author of “That’s What She Said: What Men Need to Know (and Women Need to Tell Them) About Working Together,” will be in conversation with retired Wall Street Journal deputy managing editor Jim Pensiero to discuss her critically acclaimed book and offer concrete advice on how to close the gender gap — at work and in life. This event will be Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at South Orange Middle School’s Little Theater, 70 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange.

Lipman is a veteran journalist, most recently serving as chief content officer of Gannett and editor in chief of USA TODAY. She began her career as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, ultimately rising to deputy managing editor — the first woman to attain that post — and supervising coverage that won three Pulitzer Prizes. Subsequently, she was founding editor in chief of Portfolio magazine and portfolio.com, which won Loeb and National Magazine awards.

Attendance is charged. For more information, call 973-378-7620 or visit www.somadultschool.org.