PlayDay South Orange is back

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Come and play in the street on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. Back for its fifth year, PlayDay South Orange is the village’s largest public event and features more than 10 play areas, many sponsored by local organizations and companies. From board games to basketball, euro bungee to rope jumping, it’s the most fun you’ve ever had between two curbs. Take a look at the event map at http://www.playdaysouthorange.org/?page_id=2 and start thinking about how you’ll “Play in the Street” on Sept. 16. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 23.

Some activities will require the purchase of a wristband. For more information, visit http://www.playdaysouthorange.org/.