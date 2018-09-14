CCR to discuss “Race and SOMA Latinx Community”

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This year, the Community Coalition on Race will be exploring the experiences of SOMA emerging affinity groups — such as Hispanic/Latinx, Asian and mixed race — in its Coffee House Discussions. At the first discussion, CCR hopes to explore the intersection of the multidimensional measures of race and the Hispanic/Latinx community on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the parlor at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Everyone is welcome to join in the conversation.

“All racial groups play a vital role in ensuring an inclusive environment where everyone is valued, included and empowered,” the CCR said of its event. “To that end, the coalition aims to go deeper on these topics so that we get to the issues that typically go unspoken or unshared. The dialogs at this event will be facilitated by members of the Latinx community so that we all can gain an understanding of the distinct issues faced by Latinx; where those issues intersect with race; how other groups can be become allies; and how we can work collaboratively to find solutions.”

Latinx is a new, gender-neutral way to refer to the Latina/Latino community. To RSVP to this event, send an email to info@twotowns.org or call 973-761-6116. For more information, visit www.twotowns.org.