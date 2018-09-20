HNA to feature Township Committee candidates at Sept. meeting

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Hilton Neighborhood Association’s September meeting will feature the three candidates running for Maplewood Township Committee: Nancy Adams, Ileana Castillo and Greg Lembrich. There are two open seats on the committee, with two incumbents and one challenger running. The meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maplewood Senior Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood.

The candidates will discuss their strengths and reasons for running for office, as well as what they see as important goals for Maplewood and how they would work to achieve them. A question-and-answer session with follow the candidates’ presentations. This meeting is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact 973-761-4672 or cabms@aol.com.