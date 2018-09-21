Family fun nights at SO-V United Methodist Church

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church hosts various events geared toward the whole family coming together and having a good time. Admission is charged to these events and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The church is located at 150 South Orange Ave. in South Orange; bathrooms are not handicapped accessible.

On Friday, Sept. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., bring your family and friends to an evening of age-appropriate games and competitions, including badminton, volleyball, Frisbee, and three-legged and sack races on the lawn beside the parking lot. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket if you plan to sit out some of the activities. Light refreshments will be served.

On Friday, Oct. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., join with others for some wholesome fun and refreshments at the church’s October Fest & Talent Showcase. Be ready to share a song, poem, magic trick, dance or … you get the idea. Costumes are welcomed but not mandatory. Light seasonal snacks will be served.