October events at the Ethical Culture Society

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Ethical Culture Society of Essex County, 516 Prospect St., Maplewood, is a progressive nontheist religion dedicated to living ethically in a complex world; it was founded in 1876 and established in Maplewood in 1945. For more information, call 973-763-1905 or visit www.essexethical.org. Weekly programs, discussions and fellowship take place on Sundays at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
- On Sunday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m., Ethical Family Education will explore mindfulness and yoga.
- On Sunday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m., Thomas Cunningham will present “What Is Ethical Humanism? Seven Answers to One Important Question.” Following the lead of Edward L. Ericson, former Ethical Culture Leader in Washington, D.C., and New York City, ECSEC member Tom Cunningham will present a variety of perspectives on what ethical humanism in the ethical culture tradition means. Is it a philosophy? A religion? A way of life? An international organization? All of these things? And what is needed from ethical humanism in today’s turbulent world?
- Sing along and jam at Folk Friday on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Bring acoustic string and rhythm instruments. Join in playing, singing or listening. Bring refreshments to share.
- On Sunday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m., Karen Shiffman Lateiner will present “Understanding Gender in the Context of Time: A Personal Journey.” Lateiner will read excerpts from her memoir, “Timeless Dance: A Story of Change and Loss,” and reflect on her journey to support the transition of her adult child during the 1990s when transgender issues were mostly hidden, and just two years later grapple with her new daughter’s untimely death. Informed by her Jewish roots, she will discuss her experiences of family, joy, death, grief, gender and the power of the human spirit to turn grief to advocacy. A question-and-answer period will follow.
- On Sunday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m., Ethical Family Education will host a discussion about privilege.
- On Sunday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m., Erik Douds will present “Lessons Learned from 7,000 Miles of Biking.” Douds, a SOMA native, is a global traveler and endurance athlete who proves that people living with type 1 diabetes can achieve anything. He has recently returned from Alaska on assignment for Adventure Cycling Association to write an article about bike touring with type 1 diabetes.
- On Sunday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m., the society will hold a colloquy on “Fear: Real, Imagined and Sometimes Celebrated.” On this Sunday closest to Halloween and the Day of the Dead, and close to the elections, explore what fuels our nightmares, what is useful and what is not, and ways in which our culture feeds off and sometimes has great fun with fear.
