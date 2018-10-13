Turn in your unused drugs to MPD

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Department will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at headquarters, 1618 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood. Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe disposal.

For more information, call the Maplewood Health Department at 973-762-8120, ext. 4300.

Prescription drugs can be disposed of throughout the year at various sites in the county; for more details, visit https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/alcoholism-drug-abuse/pages/expiredunused-medication-disposal.