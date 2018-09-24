Maplewood Garden Club presents ‘The Garden Tourist’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Do you enjoy touring beautiful gardens? If the answer is yes, be sure to join Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood, when landscape designer Jana Milbocker takes attendees on a virtual tour of some of the best public gardens and speciality nurseries in the Northeast.

During Milbocker’s presentation, “The Garden Tourist,” enjoy lovely photographs and learn about each garden’s highlights, history and amenities, as well as the best time to visit. In addition to creating unique and personal gardens for clients, Milbocker is the author of “The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast.” Her presentation follows a short business meeting and is free and open to all.

For more information, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.