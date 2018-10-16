Flu clinics in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Township flu clinics for residents to receive a flu shot are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturday, Oct. 27, from noon to 2 p.m., both to be held at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley St., in the large conference room. The flu shots are open to all Maplewood residents ages 18 and older. The shot is free for Maplewood residents ages 65 and older, and recipients of Medicare and Medicaid; the shot costs $20 for everyone else. For more information, call the Maplewood Health Department at 973-762-8120.