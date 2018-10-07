TSTI to host meditation classes, scholar program in October

SOUTH ORANGE, N J — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, the Reform synagogue in South Orange, will host the following programs in October, which are open to the public:

On Wednesdays, Oct. 10 and 24, at 9:30 a.m., Beth Sandweiss facilitates the meditation class “Opening the Heart and Mind.” Participants learn how to practice different types of meditation, focusing on the breath, loving-kindness and awareness in a Jewish context. Each class has two 20-minute sits that are framed through the week’s Torah portion or a Jewish calendar lifecycle event. The classes, which continue twice a month on Wednesdays through June 2019, are free and open to all; no prior experience is necessary. Check TSTI’s online calendar for the schedule at www.tsti.org.

On Friday, Oct. 26, join members of TSTI for the Friday evening worship service at 6 p.m., immediately followed by a presentation by Cornell Law School professor Nelson Tebbe, who will discuss “Religious Freedom and a Changing Supreme Court” during a community dinner at 7 p.m. Tebbe teaches constitutional law, religious freedom, freedom of speech, legal theory and professional responsibility. The Friday evening service is open to all; the dinner, which requires advance registration and payment, is charged; to register, visit https://www.tsti.org/calendar/dinner-with-scholar-dr-nelson-tebbe.

TSTI is located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange. For more information, visit www.tsti.org.