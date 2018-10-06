Maplewood Fire Dept. to host open house

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Fire Department will hold an open house and new fire engine dedication on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Fire Headquarters, 105 Dunnell Road. All are welcome to attend and experience how the Maplewood Fire Department operates on a daily basis.

Demonstrations on vehicle extrication utilizing the “Jaws of Life” and Search & Rescue operations from a ladder truck will be conducted by fire department personnel. The Fire Safety Trailer from Saint Barnabas will be on hand for residents to learn about fire safety in the home. Children will have an opportunity to see a firefighter in full gear, climb on board the fire apparatus and view some of the tools and equipment used by firefighters. Also, there will be activities for children and fire safety giveaways to take home.