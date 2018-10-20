Repair Cafe is back by popular demand

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA Repair Cafe has drafted repair experts for sewing, jewelry, lamps and small electronics, bikes, tech devices, woodwork, carpentry and more. So, if you have a broken, beloved item you want to fix, don’t throw it out — bring it to Morrow Memorial Church, 600 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. for the Repair Cafe.

And if you would like to share your repair skills or would like to volunteer to help at the event, contact Cathy Rowe at SOMA2towns@gmail.com or 973-558-0863. Volunteers of all skill levels are appreciated.

Started in the Netherlands a few years ago, Repair Cafe has grown to more than 1,000 locations worldwide. The first one came to New Jersey last fall when SOMA Two Towns for All Ages paired up with Morrow Memorial Church. As an intergenerational event, Repair Cafes bring people of all ages and levels of expertise together. With expert volunteers, repairs are made to all kinds of beloved items. Visitors bring their broken items from home and together with the repair specialists they start making their repairs; it’s an ongoing learning process. If you have nothing to repair, you can just watch and enjoy a cup of coffee, lend a hand with someone else’s project or get inspired at the reading table by leafing through books on repairs and DIY.