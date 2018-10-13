Seton Hall celebrates 2018 Entrepreneur Hall of Fame inductees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Three leaders who personify entrepreneurial spirit were inducted into Seton Hall’s Entrepreneur Hall of Fame during a celebration dinner on Thursday, Sept. 27; they were Abe Kasbo, Ralph Evangelista and Marylee R. Evangelista.

Kasbo is the founder and CEO of Verasoni Worldwide in Fairfield. The Evangelistas are co-managing members of Frazer, Evangelista & Company LLC, with offices in East Brunswick and New Brunswick. This was the first time the Hall of Fame honored a husband-and-wife team of entrepreneurs.

During the dinner, the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies also honored the latest recipients of the Emerging Entrepreneur Award; they were Luciana Contuzzi, owner of zest, an organic food catering business and cafe in Fairfield; and Victor Ricci, founder and CEO of Trend Pie, a social media company he started while a student at the Stillman School of Business.

“This exciting event celebrates the robust entrepreneurial spirit in evidence in the Seton Hall University community,” said Susan Scherreik, founding director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies in the Stillman School of Business.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall University