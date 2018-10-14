‘Make Your Business Smarter’ with Maplewood Chamber

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Since knowledge is power, join Maplewood Chamber of Commerce for a power lunch like no other as Maplewood Memorial Library Director Sarah Lester presents “Make Your Business Smarter” on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from noon to 2 p.m.

Did you know the library’s research databases are available to you? Did you know that resources such as Reference USA, Business Source Elite, Job and Career Accelerator, and Small Business Reference Center are at your fingertips? These are just a few offerings giving you a wide variety of information on small business and entrepreneurial subject areas; information on how to create a business plan, how to find your target audience, how to craft an effective marketing campaign, how to write a resume, strategies for productive job searches and and so much more. Reference USA alone offers accurate data on 53 million businesses and 290 million consumers.

Admission is charged. Registration is required; RSVP to maplewoodchambernj@gmail.com.