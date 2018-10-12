Donate coats, winter gear to Officer Mike’s Open Gym Coat Drive Fundraiser

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Help the Maplewood Police Department and retired Officer Mike collect weather coats for youth in need. Bring brand new or gently used coats, gloves, hats and scarves to one of the five drop off locations listed below. Adult and youth sizes are accepted. The items will be collected until Thursday, Oct. 25, and distributed to the youth in the community at Columbia High School’s Main Gym on Friday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Drop-off locations in town are Maplewood Police Headquarters, 1618 Springfield Ave.; Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave.; Maplewood Town Hall, 576 Valley St.; DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave.; and Gleason Cleaners, 7 West Parker Ave.

For more details, contact Sgt. C. Fields at 973-762-3400, ext. 7656; Sgt. D. Lawson at 973-762-3400, ext. 7629; and Officer B. Lewin at 973-762-3400, ext. 7676.