Applications to Seton Hall soar by 140 percent in last five years

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Many universities are facing recruitment challenges as they confront a deepening national trend of declining higher education enrollment coupled with a declining demographic shift in high school-aged students, however, would-be Pirate college applications are soaring. MSN Money reported Seton Hall University at No. 6 in the nation with 139.7-percent growth among educational institutions experiencing the largest 5-year percentage increase in college applications. The results come from a 24/7 Wall Street study analyzing National Center for Education statistics for nearly 600 colleges and universities.

“We’ve received the largest number of applications in Seton Hall’s history in the last three years, and at the same time these students are coming to us with higher SAT averages and many impressive distinctions,” Alyssa McCloud, vice president of enrollment management, said. “This confirms why top students from New Jersey and around the country are attracted to this university. Seton Hall remains committed to our mission and our Catholic values and we are attracting an academically strong and diverse student body. Being able to thrive in a warm and nurturing community with outstanding academics, personalized education, internships and a commitment to service provides a place where our students thrive and achieve their goals.”

This measurement reflects Seton Hall’s growing national reputation as this year’s freshman class again shattered the record for student applications with more than 19,200 would-be Pirates completing applications for the Class of 2022. More than 1,500 freshmen were welcomed to this year’s class, making for the largest undergraduate class in university history.

The class also has the highest average SAT score at 1230, up 15 points from the previous year, and an impressive 110-point increase since 2009. Embracing its diversity, 26 percent of incoming students are Pell eligible, 45 percent identify as students of color, 26 percent are the first generation of their families to attend college and 39 percent come from out of state. The latest U.S. News and World Report’s America’s Best College guide ranked the University at 119, up 17 places since 2011. This year, Seton Hall tied for 11th place among national top-tier Catholic colleges. And the university is proud to be the third most diverse national Catholic university in the nation.