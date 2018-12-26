Achieve’s ‘Nights of 100 Dinners’ fundraiser returns

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Achieve Foundation seeks volunteer hosts for its signature fundraiser, “The Nights of 100 Dinners,” for a series of events to be held in March 2019. Last year, this popular event brought more than 1,000 friends and neighbors together all across SOMA in more than 40 private gatherings, large and small, allowing each guest to enjoy themselves while making a meaningful contribution to the local community. This year, the fundraiser has been expanded to include events throughout the entire month of March, not just limited to one evening. The concept is simple: Private hosts open up their homes to friends and neighbors for a party or event. The theme can be anything — karaoke, a dinner party with wine pairings, pizza and a movie with the children, game night, a private performance by a local band, March Madness Game party — it’s up to you! Guests buy tickets to attend with all proceeds benefiting Achieve.

Achieve supports innovation and equal educational opportunities for students across the South Orange-Maplewood School District. Over the past two decades, Achieve has raised more than $4 million for local schools, awarded more than 1,000 teacher and administrator grants, facilitated tutoring for more than 3,000 students, supported STEAM education through a free community fair called Maker Madness, piloted enrichment programs like Beyond the Bell and the Robotics Club, fostered music education through the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative and the Ted Cole Clarinet Program, and spearheaded a restoration of the Columbia High School auditorium.

On Friday, March 1, Achieve Foundation invites the local community to kick off the month-long event with “Mardi Gras SOMA” at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, from 7 to 11 p.m. The ticketed event will include food and drink from local restaurants and music by Big Mamou. Partygoers can get ideas for hosting their own dinner and have the opportunity to see how Achieve directly makes an impact in the community.

If you would like to host, co-host or become a sponsor of “The Nights of 100 Dinners,” contact 100dinners@achievefoundation.org or fill out the online form at www.tinyurl.com/nhd2019. To donate or volunteer, visit www.achievefoundation.org.