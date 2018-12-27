Local ladies honored as ‘Women of Valor’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Friday, Dec. 7, JCC MetroWest hosted its second Women Of Valor brunch, honoring four inspiring and devoted women who have made a significant impact to the MetroWest community. Barbara Birnbaum of Livingston, Annette Littman of West Orange, Leslie Dannin Rosenthal of South Orange and Jessica Wolff of Randolph were honored for their dedication to the JCC and the MetroWest community. The sold-out event also featured guest speaker and best-selling author Francine Klagsbrun, who spoke about the life of Golda Meir as represented in her book “Lioness.”

Photos Courtesy of Jan Press