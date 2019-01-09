Caring for your house with the Maplewood HPC

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Members of the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission will be at the Local History Center, located in the Maplewood Hilton Library, 1688 Springfield Ave., for “About Your House: Tips on Its History and Care” on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Maplewood residents are encouraged to stop by and learn about the history and architecture of their homes. Come discover information and possibly early photographs of your Maplewood home. Local experts will be available to discuss repairs, replacement materials and resources on how to fix your home. This is a free monthly event offered by the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission.