Amber White to fence for UPenn

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Amber White, an 18-year-old resident of Maplewood, committed to the University of Pennsylvania for her sport of saber fencing and has been officially accepted for her stellar academic success. She is a senior at Kent Place School in Summit and has been fencing since 2011.

White managed to get straight A’s in high school and top scores on her ACT, all while fencing 20 hours per week and traveling for competitions. White’s fencing career has taken her around the world to countries such as China, Tunisia, Iceland, Belgium, Germany, Korea and many more. She ended her high school fencing career in 2018 after winning the NJSIAA Individual State Championship Title.