Multi-chamber networking event in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Chamber of Commerce will host a multi-chamber networking event on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Winchester Gardens, 333 Elmwood Ave. in Maplewood. The Chambers of Commerce from Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn/Short Hills, Livingston, North Essex and West Orange will gather for an evening of networking and sampling the offerings of some of Maplewood’s favorite restaurants.

RSVP is required; email maplewoodchambernj@gmail.com. Admission is charged. The event’s two sponsors are True Salvage Cafe in Maplewood and The Cham Group at Coldwell Banker Maplewood.