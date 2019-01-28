Noted area traffic reporter inspires WSOU student broadcasters

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Christina Stoffo, a familiar voice to hundreds of thousands of radio listeners in New York and New Jersey, led a workshop Jan. 22 for 21 students at WSOU 89.5 FM, Seton Hall University’s radio station. Stoffo, a Seton Hall graduate and former staff member of WSOU, worked with students on how to best deliver live traffic reports and connect with listeners. With nearly 15 years of on-air experience in the New York market, Stoffo has a tremendous amount of knowledge and insights to share with the newscasters and DJs of the student-run station.

Stoffo works for Total Traffic & Weather Networks and is currently heard regularly on Z100, KTU, Q104.3, Power 105, NJ 101.5, 105.7 The Hawk, 94.3 The Point and WDHA. She has previously appeared as a traffic reporter on FOX 5 in New York and was heard on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio. Her visit to back to her alma mater was arranged by WSOU News Director Bob Towey and is the first in a series of talks and workshops by industry professionals that will take place throughout the spring semester.

“One of the amazing things about WSOU is that it provides students like me the opportunity to learn from people who have been successful in the media industry,” junior Julie DeVoti said. “I am eager to apply the tips she gave us to improve how I sound on the air and share traffic information with our listeners.”