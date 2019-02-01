CCR to explore ‘BLACK New Jersey’ with author

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on race will hold a Black History Month event featuring Colgate professor Graham Russell Gao Hodges, author of the recently published book “BLACK New Jersey: 1664 to the Present,” on Thursday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Parlor at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

During this discussion, question-and-answer session and book signing, Hodges will share highlights from his recent book, which bring to life generations of courageous men and women who fought for freedom in this state during slavery and battled racial discrimination in more recent times. The event is free and open to the public, and books will be available for purchase. Call 973-761-6116 to reserve your seat and book or for an update regarding the student session.