Two women hit by car in crosswalk in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Jan. 30, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Springfield Avenue at Burnett Avenue, according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department. Upon police arrival, it was determined that two female pedestrians, one of whom is a Maplewood Township crossing guard, were struck by a vehicle.

The crossing guard, age 59, was assisting a resident, age 89, across Springfield Avenue at the time they were struck by a black Lexus SUV that was turning left onto Springfield Avenue from Burnett Avenue.

Both pedestrians sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Newark University Hospital for further treatment. According to police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, the crossing guard was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital; the octogenarian sustained a serious leg injury.

The driver of the vehicle told officers that she did not see the pedestrians due to the winter weather conditions at the time. According to police, the crossing guard was wearing a reflective coat and led with her hand-held stop sign at the time they were crossing the street.

The driver of the vehicle, Christine Wood, age 30, was issued three summonses for careless driving, failure to yield to pedestrians in crosswalk and failure to comply with a crossing guard’s instructions.