SOMAS Children’s Summer Program catalogs are out

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Children’s Summer Program offers more than 100 classes in creative arts, music, science and sports. Students get to choose their own classes — there are five periods in a day — and the day can be as long or short as you like. This summer the program will be located at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road. Students can expect to follow their custom-made schedule each day, be instructed by professional, experienced teachers and be assisted by teen counselors. The program also offers both early morning drop-off onsite and after-care run by the South Mountain YMCA.

Specialty classes range from coding and woodworking to TV production and a musical theater camp — and nearly everything in between.

The Summer Orchestra Academy provides ensemble lessons and individual mentoring for violin, viola and cello students entering third- through eighth-grade. The Summer Band Academy provides ensemble lessons and individual mentoring for woodwind, brass and percussion students entering sixth- through eighth-grade. Both academies culminate with a concert performance. The popular Suzuki violin program will be offered for students who have taken Suzuki violin lessons during the year and wish to continue to the next level.

The sports camp offers basketball, fencing, track, soccer and girls’ volleyball.

The Summer Program runs for two sessions: Session 1 is from July 1 to 12 and Session 2 is from July 15 to 26. Classes are for children entering grades one through nine, with the exception of some of the sports camps, which go up to grade 12. Parents are encouraged to enroll their children early in order to ensure space is available.

The catalog has been mailed to every home in South Orange and Maplewood. For course descriptions and registration, visit www.somadultschool.org. For further information, call 973-378-7620.