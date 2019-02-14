JESPY clients mark milestone birthdays at annual jubilee

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY clients, families and staff had a grand time recently at the annual jubilee. The theme of the celebration was “JESPY Dances Through the Decades” and the event also marked the milestone birthdays of several JESPY clients.

Four such clients included 40-year-old Mike Posner dressed as the ultimate ’80s rock star, 50-year-old Ted Karafin dressed as a ’70s beatnik; 60-year-old Phyllis Immediate dressed as Pinky Tuscadero from the ’60s-inspired TV series “Happy Days” and 70-year-old Thomas Vreeland dressed as the epitome of ’50s cool as Elvis.

Throughout the afternoon, everyone danced to music from various decades and enjoyed songs sung by the 10-member JESPY Glee Club. JESPY House serves 250 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities ranging in age from 18 to 70. To learn more, visit www.jespy.org.