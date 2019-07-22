Free adult health clinics in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Health Department will hold free adult health clinics this summer. Drop-ins are welcome. Maplewood Public Health nurses will provide blood pressure screening; carotid bruit screening; diabetes risk assessment; medication, weight and health counseling; and health resources on Thursdays, July 25, and Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave., with a Creole translator available; Monday, Aug. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Main Library, 51 Baker St.; and Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley St.

Additionally, Atlantic Health System/Overlook Hospital will provide the “Healthy Avenues Van” on Tuesdays, July 23 and Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon outside the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley St. Services on July 23 include sun safety education, and blood pressure and glucose screening; services on Aug. 20 include National Immunization Month Education, and bone density and BMI screening.