Maplewood PBA collects school supplies for Seth Boyden students

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood PBA Local 44 is holding back-to-school supply drive to benefit Seth Boyden Elementary School students. From now through Sept. 1, residents are encouraged to drop off school supplies at Seth Boyden, the Maplewood Police Department, Maplewood Town Hall, Gleasons Cleaners, and Dehart Community Center. Supplies needed include crayons, markers, pencils, colored pencils, Post-It notes, gluesticks, composition notebooks, erasers, pencil sharpeners, children’s scissors, index cards, Elmer’s glue, plastic folders, hand sanitizer and backpacks.

For more information or to make monetary donations, call 973-762-1234, or email Detective Baez at CBaez@twp.maplewood.nj.us, Sgt. Fields at CFields@twp.maplewood.nj.us, Sgt. Lawson at DLawson@twp.maplewood.nj.us or Officer Lewin at BLewin@twp.maplewood.nj.us.