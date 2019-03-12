CCR to tackle ‘Talking to Children about Race’ at event

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race has been working toward intentional integration in the two towns for decades and the Schools Committee of the Coalition works toward that goal in our schools and for our children. The CCR will present “Talking to Children about Race,” an annual, free program that offers practical strategies for talking about race at home, on Tuesday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Tuscan Elementary School, 25 Harvard Ave. in Maplewood.

At the event, an expert will discuss best practices in raising race-conscious children. The panel of parents and students will share their own experiences on topics such as: How do you respond to someone who thinks it’s safe to make a racial remark in your presence? What do you do if your child uses a word you believe is offensive? What did your parents do well in talking to you about race? What could they have done differently?

According to the CCR, while children of color are having conversations at home about race from an early age, white children are often silenced by their parents when they make observations or ask questions about race. By 3 or 4 years of age, white children in the United States often show a preference for other white children. Children of all races whose parents have a diverse group of friends are, however, less likely to show bias. Intentional integration is about more than just living in a diverse neighborhood; it also requires being intentional in your relationships and in your conversations at home.

Attend this presentation with breakout discussion groups to get practical tips on how to approach the topic of race with your children. The program is open to everyone, but geared toward families of elementary and preschool children. To RSVP, visit communitycoalitiononrace.org/talking_to_children_about_race_3_19.