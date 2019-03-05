March is Makers Month at the SOPL

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the fifth straight year, South Orange Public Library has announced March as Makers Month, a month-long celebration of exploration and invention, with creative programs for all ages and interests. The full schedule of events, of which there are many more than described below, can be found on the Children’s page at www.sopl.org.

On Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m., New York Times journalist John Leland will give a reading and discussion about his new book “Happiness Is a Choice You Make.” Leland profiles six seniors over age 85, who teach him lessons of resilience, gratitude, purpose and perspective.

Makers Month culminates in a full day of activities called Makers Mayhem on Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scheduled activities include: 3D printing and scanning, experiencing light and shadow, green screen fun, a community Lego wall, and much more.

Other events currently scheduled include: a Read Across America storytime on Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m; Arts & Crafts Makers DIY on Saturday, March 16, from noon to 5 p.m.; Food & Flowers Fridays at 3:30 p.m. each Friday in March; a virtual reality demo with Oculus Rift on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m.; and a regular schedule of storytimes and musical performances from Wilma & The Wingers and Ruby the library dog.

In addition, the library’s weekly Teen X-Change program, in which Seton Hall University students help teens with homework and play games each Thursday at 3:30 p.m., will feature activities including bookmaking with the Book Arts Roundtable.

Photos Courtesy of SOPL