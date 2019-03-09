Durand-Hedden presents ‘In the Revolutionary Style’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden on Sunday, March 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. for an event for mothers, daughters, fashionistas, home sewers, history lovers and all those who wonder how clothing provides a window into the past. At 2 p.m., clothing historian Pat Sanftner will reveal the high style changes that took place in the 1700s in Europe and then the American Colonies, and the fashion mavens who made them, using 100 illustrations to demonstrate four significant style changes during the time period.

Sanftner has a master of fine arts degree from NYU School of the Arts, where she studied costume design for the theater. She worked as a costume designer for Broadway, film and television, and taught the next generation of costumers at Marymount Manhattan College. In addition, she created a number of exhibits at Acorn Hall and the Schuyler-Hamilton House, where she is currently the curator.

Another captivating feature on March 17 will be a display of hand-sewn outfits for American Girl dolls and other 18-inch dolls by sisters Judy Cronin and Claire Sisson, who call themselves LindsayLu. Inspired by a legacy of sewing in their family and their love of dolls, these local craftspeople enjoy designing and creating period clothing from natural fabrics for American Girl dolls, which have engaged children in learning about American history for more than 30 years. Durand-Hedden House is located in Grasmere Park at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information or to arrange group tours call 973-763-7712 or visit durandhedden.org.