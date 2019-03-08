Collum addresses recent power outages

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Village President Sheena Collum addressed recent power outages in a public Facebook post on March 4, telling residents in the Newstead, Upper Wyoming and Lower Wyoming areas that she understands their frustrations at the recent and numerous outages.

Collum also explained what is causing the outages and what is being done to remedy the situation.

“You’re on a circuit called South Orange 4002. It’s likely you may have other choice words for this circuit, but let’s keep it family-friendly,” Collum wrote. “We lose power, like everyone else; however, our power lines are in the backyards, which aesthetically is beautiful for neighborhoods but also makes things more complicated when PSE&G is trying to restore power from outages caused by down trees/lines/etc., primarily in storm events. When lots of the region loses power, we are basically last in line for restoration because in other towns, those great bucket trucks can quickly fix lines from the street.”

Collum also got technical, explaining how residents receive power and how that power can be disrupted.

“There is a substation, various circuits come out of a substation, the circuits bring power to your homes and a fault can cause a circuit to open, which disrupts the power going into your home,” she wrote. “As it stands today, when there is a fault that opens a circuit, there is no way of knowing where the fault is. Thus, PSE&G comes out and needs to track it down. This delays power being restored because it’s like playing ‘Where’s Waldo.’ But, good news: There is smart technology that can fix this — it’s a recloser basically — and PSE&G wants to work with us to implement it.”

According to Collum, implementing this project would allow PSE&G to locate faults more quickly, and turn a several-hour wait into a several-minute wait because the smart technology and infrastructure upgrade will automatically close the circuit, restoring power.