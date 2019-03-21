Hindu dignitary to discuss religious harmony at SHU

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University’s Institute for Communication and Religion will host Swami Sarvapriyananda — the leader of the oldest Hindu organization in the United States — for a special discussion on how to foster religious harmony in an increasingly diverse and divisive society on Thursday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Theatre-in-the-Round in the Bishop Dougherty University Center, 400 South Orange Ave. The program is free and open to the public.

During the event, “Religious Harmony: Community, Communication, Collaboration,” Sarvapriyananda will share insights from the Hindu Vedas that have allowed worshippers of India’s numerous religions to reconcile the differences between their faiths for thousands of years. In particular, he will talk about the Vedic quote “Truth is one,” which conveys the idea that all religions are actually correct — they are merely different ways of arriving at spiritual enlightenment.

“Diversity is a good thing,” said Sarvapriyananda, who oversees the 125-year-old Vedanta Society of New York. “The truth doesn’t have to be a binary. It’s not true or false. Rather, it’s a plurality.”

For more information, contact Jon Radwan at jon.radwan@shu.edu or visit https://www.shu.edu/communication-religion/.