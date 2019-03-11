Scholarships now available for CHS seniors and grads

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Applications for the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund’s 2019 season are now available. They can be can be filled out online or printed from the website at www.chssf.org.

CHS seniors and graduates are encouraged to apply. The scholarships are need-based and can be used for any kind of post-secondary education from trade or technical school, to community college, four-year college and even graduate school. The awards are for one-year only; recipients have to reapply each year.

Applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 16, and they must be sent to the post office box indicated in the materials: CHSSF, P.O. Box 315, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Do not return them to CHS.

Contact Carol Barry-Austin at 973-761-1048 or carolba321@aol.com for further information.