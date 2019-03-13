Where SOMSD is with emergency closings for 2018-2019

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School District is using a new approach for emergency closing days for 2018-2019.

Four emergency closing days are built into the school year. If the district does not use all four emergency closing days, any unused days become “giveback days.” The giveback days are scheduled for the end of the year, whereas in previous years, giveback days were scheduled for Memorial Day weekend. This means that the last day of classes could change, depending on the number of emergency closing days used.

March 4 was the third of the four emergency closing days allotted for this year.

There are two possible scenarios for the end of the year. Should the district have one or more emergency closing days, then the last day for students grades PreK through seven and grade nine will be Monday, June 24; the last day for students in grade eight and grades 10 through 12 will be Tuesday, June 25; and four-hour days will be June 21, 24 and 25. Should the district not have any more emergency closing days, then a day will be given back, and the last day for students in grades PreK through seven and grade nine will be Friday, June 21; the last day for students in grade eight and grades 10 through 12 will be Monday, June 24; and four-hour days will be June 20, 21 and 24. Regardless, CHS graduation will be June 25.

If SOMSD uses more than the four allotted emergency school closings, the first makeup day will be April 15, working forward to April 18 as needed.